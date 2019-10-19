Chad Gable Is Now Shorty G, Explains Reasoning on Smackdown (Video)

– Chad Gable is Chad Gable no more; he’s not even Shorty Gable, but instead Shorty G. Gable announced on Smackdown that he’s “embracing who I am” and taking on the name Shorty G. Shorty defeated Curtis Axel on this week’s episode and then cut a post-match promo where he said he was accepting who he was and overcoming his insecurities. He then said, “I accept who I am. I’m Shorty Gable … Actually, let’s shorten that up. I’m Shorty G!”

WWE applied for a trademark for Shorty G back in July.