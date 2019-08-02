Chad Gable, Jerry Lawler and Corey Graves Set For Northeast Wrestling Event Tonight, Proceeds Go To Bruno & Carol Sammartino Foundation

Northeast Wrestling will hold an event tonight in Monroeville, PA, which will double as a fundraiser for the Bruno & Carol Sammartino Foundation. WWE’s Chad Gable, Jerry Lawler and Corey Graves will all be on hand for appearances. Here’s a press release:

MONROEVILLE – Northeast Wrestling, The Pros of Wrestling and superstars from World Wrestling Entertainment come together to raise funds for the Bruno and Carol Sammartino Foundation at Pro Sports on 855 MacBeth Drive in Monroeville on Friday, August 2nd with matches at 8pm.

Iron City Homecoming which is sponsored by Iron City Beer features the homecoming of WWE Commentator and Pittsburgh native Corey Graves, real name Matthew Polinsky. The commentator heard worldwide on WWE telecasts Raw and Smackdown along with their pay per view events is making his first public appearance in the Pittsburgh area since joining the WWE years ago.

He will be joined by WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Billy Gunn. Also on the card include WWE’s Chad Gable who represented the US in the 2012 Olympics, Sam Adonis who is Graves’s brother Sam Polinsky, Brian Pillman Jr. along with many other international and local wrestling stars.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Bruno and Carol Sammartino Foundation and organized by Northeast Wrestling, local resident Sam Polinksy along with Bruno’s son and director of the Foundation, Daryl Sammartino. The Bruno and Carol Sammartino Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to helping those in need of life’s basic necessities. Their mission is to help serve those who need food, shelter and services to ease the burden of life’s basic necessities throughout the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania area.

Bruno Sammartino, who passed away last year was a resident of Ross Township, was the champion of the World Wide Wrestling Federation for a combined 11 years in the 1960s and ’70s. In 2013, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As a boy in Italy, Sammartino was forced to flee into the mountains with his mother after their tiny village was invaded by Nazi forces during World War II. The two of them eventually joined his immigrant father in Pittsburgh in 1950.

South Oakland became Sammartino’s childhood home, the place where he grew up and developed the impressive physique that would later earn him the nickname of “The Italian Strongman” in the world of wrestling. Sammartino traveled the world, performing in front of sellout crowds, but remained rooted in his hometown. In May 2013, Allegheny County declared a “Bruno Sammartino Day” in honor of his WWE

Bruno prided himself in giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate. The Foundation in his and his wife’s name embodies the love and spirit to he had to help those in need.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation.

There will be 8 big matches on the event headlined by Foley, Lawler and Billy Gunn. There will be a meet and greet autograph session with Corey Graves, Chad Gable, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler and all the stars beginning at 6pm. Tickets start at only $20 available at www.northeastwrestling.com Pro Sports in Monroeville in advance or at the door that night.

For more information, photos, interviews, tickets or to sponsor the event you call 412-266-1996 or 845-564-0931. Or via email at [email protected]