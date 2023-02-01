Chad Gable Would Love to See FTR Return to WWE

FTR’s AEW contracts are up in April, and Chad Gable says he’d love to see them come back to WWE. As noted earlier this month, Dax Harwood confirmed that his and Cash Wheeler’s contracts with AEW expire “somewhere in the beginning of April” and that they are taking the next few months off to “figure out what we’re going to do for the next few years.” Wrestling Inc asked Gable about the possibility of a return for the team, and he was in favor of the notion.

“Selfishly, I would love it,” Gable said. “Those guys were and are guys that I consider professional rivals, but also my best friends … Sometimes that’s the best combo because not only can we push each other, but we really challenge each other in a way that I’ve never been challenged by other people. And I think it’s such a competitive nature between us, me and those guys, that’s what created some of the magic that we had back then.”

Gable and Otis are currently teamed up as Alpha Academy on Raw.