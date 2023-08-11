Chad Gable Praises Maxxine Dupri For Learning Wrestling On The Job, Connecting With Fans

Chad Gable has been impressed with how Maxxine Dupri has been transitioning to an in-ring role. Gable was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about his Alpha Academy stablemate’s recent move into the ring; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On Maxxine learning wrestling on the fly: “I’m trying to rack my brain trying to figure out how many times this has happened in the history of our business where someone is literally learning the job. She’s at TV every week and learning how to do an arm drag or suplex — there are people coaching her, myself included. You’re watching it happen, and I think that’s what [has] connected [with] people — it’s like, they got that. This is real, this is organic, [and] we’re watching this girl kinda [learn to wrestle].”

On Maxxine’s challenges in transitioning to an in-ring role: “Physically, she doesn’t have all the tools these other girls have. She does stumble every once in a while, she’s not perfect in every way, and I think when people finally saw that aspect of her, they [appreciated her efforts]. I remember the moment when I handed the Letterman jacket when she graduated [on Raw], and she had the goofiest look. That’s what people latched on to. I love that. She’s willing to be vulnerable.”