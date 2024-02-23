Chad Gable Praises Maxxine Dupri’s In-Ring Progress, Work Ethic

Chad Gable likes what he sees from Maxxine Dupri’s progress as a wrestler. Dupri has had just 13 matches in WWE to date, nine of which have been on TV, and Gable talked about his Alpha Academy stablemate’s work and attitude in an interview with the Battleground Podcast. You can check out some highlights below, (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Dupri’s progress as a wrestler: “It’s so unique because what you’re watching play out on TV is actually what’s happening because before we get to “[WWE] Raw”, before the show starts, she’s in the ring with me, we’re actually wrestling and training because when she got called up for this job to be on the main roster, she was not finished with training, she had hardly begun so she didn’t know what she was doing. She still doesn’t, she’s learning on the job.” Despite Dupri being thrust into a central role early in her career, Gable praised her ability to perform under pressure, “There’s very few times in the history of WWE that we’ve watched people do that, at least as far as having actual matches and stuff. Her first match was in front of like 8,000 people. That’s insane! Mine was in front of like 25, and she killed it.”

On Dupri’s attitude: “A lot is being asked of her and she’s delivering, and that to me is very exciting, it’s commendable, her work ethic is next level. Work ethic is something that just to me — most very, very important, and so when she’s demonstrated hers it gives me no trouble to offer my help whenever she needs it, and she asks a lot which is great.”