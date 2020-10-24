Chad Gable Quits Being Shorty G After Smackdown Loss (Clips)

Chad Gable’s days of being called Shorty G are officially over after his latest loss on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Gable lost to Lars Sullivan and then said in an interview after the match that he was quitting. When questioned about it backstage by Adam Pearce, Gable said he was tired of telling people that they can achieve anything if they believe in themselves and said that he’s done being Shorty G and that only Chad Gable can achieve everything he wants.

Gable has been using the Shorty G moniker since Hell in a Cell 2019 when King Corbin had him referred to as such for their match. Fightful Select reports that this change has been planned for weeks and that there was even a segment filmed a while back where Gable dropped the name, but it was cut for time. The original segment reportedly featured Drew Gulak, who is now on Raw.

Clips from the match and segment are below: