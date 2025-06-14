Chad Gable Reacts to Recent Praise From Konnan at Worlds Collide

While on commentary at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Konnan had high praise for Chad Gable during the main event. Konnan compared Gable’s aura and presence to that of Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels and Triple H. During the RAW Recap (via Wrestling Inc), Gable reacted to the praise and thanked Konnan for his words.

He said: “I’m a little taken back by that ’cause I hadn’t heard that yet. Konnan, obviously, going back however many years, 30 years, is one of my favorites. The way that he stayed involved with the industry, and I think the amount of respect he’s garnered just for opinions, the way he thinks about what we do, is on kind of this next level tier that you kinda come to respect. So, for him to say that, first of all, what a compliment.“