Chad Gable Believes He’s Ready To Have a Singles Title Run in WWE

Chad Gable knows that he’s ready for a run with singles goal in WWE, and hopes that it happens this year. Gable has had a couple of feuds for singles gold but has yet to win such a championship, and he weighed in on the notion of a possible title win in 2025 during an appearance on The Jay Ferruggia Show. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On possibly setting a singles title run as a goal for the year: “I’m considering a dangerous thing with this. I realize it might be a dangerous thing to set a goal on something that you are not in full control of. Easy to set a goal if you’re in control, I have no problem with that. I will deliver. I’m entertaining the idea if I’m going to put ‘win a singles title’ on my goals for 2025 because it’s not all in my hands. I will be very disappointed if I don’t deliver. I’m a goal guy. I’m a goal-driven guy. I’m interested to see what I will do, on top of everything else I do, to try to make that happen or force it to happen. I know I’m ready. I can carry a title.”

On fans being behind a potential title run for him: “You can sense that. I get that any time I interact with people at a meet and greet. ‘You gotta get your singles title.’ It’s almost cool in a sense that no matter what it is or which title ends up being, I think people are going to have respect for that. ‘He earned it. He deserved it. He’s been through the trenches and never wavered.’ I’m looking forward to it. We’ll see what we can make happen this year.”