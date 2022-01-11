Chad Gable Reflects on Longtime Friendship With Otis Following Raw Tag Title Win

– As previously reported, The team of Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) defeated RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE Raw to capture the Raw tag team titles. Earlier today, Chad Gable shared a message on Instagram, looking back at his longtime friendship with Otis that culminated in their title victory. Gable wrote the following:

There’s winning championships, and then there’s achieving dreams alongside your best friend. ⁣

@otis_wwe and I have been talking about a night like last night since we were training for the Olympics together in Colorado Springs in 2011. ⁣

The Alpha Academy relationship is much more than a tag team. It’s been a brotherhood for 10+ years. ⁣

After getting called up to RAW, I jokingly told Otis there was a house for sale up the street for me if he wanted to move in. Within days, he told me he put it an offer and would be there in a few weeks. ⁣

Since then, he’s come over nearly every single day for us to leave puddles of sweat in my garage in some of the grittiest training sessions you could ever imagine, all with the goal of continually making progress in this profession and in life. I could not be happier or more proud of this man. ⁣

My protege. My prized pupil. My #1 guy. But most importantly, my friend. ⁣

We did it. ⁣

#AlphaAcademy