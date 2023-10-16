Chad Gable Reflects On Wrestling Gunther, Says It Made Him Up His Game

Chad Gable battled Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship last month, and he recently talked about the hard-hitting experience. Gable spoke with WWE Die Woche for a new interview and talked about how it feels to face the Imperium leader, calling the match one of the most intense of his career.

“Oof, I wish I could show you my chest after some of those matches, and you could see how it feels,” Gable said (per Fightful). “But it’s definitely some of the most intense, hard-hitting matches I’ve had in my entire career. So you get what you see on TV with him. It’s not a joke. You can see the chops, they look like they hurt. They hurt. They sound like they hurt, they hurt. He hits hard. Nothing is wasted with him.”

He continued, “Everything he does, whether it’s a boot, a punch, a chop, everything matters, and it hurts, and it’s stiff, and it’s laid in there. It’s intense, and that draws that out of me as well. So it makes me fight back intensely as well, which I like. It’s very competitive, being in there with him. It forces me to up my game, if that makes sense, to raise my level a little more, which is necessary when you’re in with a guy like that for championship matches, so I love those matches.”