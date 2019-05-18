wrestling / News

WWE News: Chad Gable Revamps His Look, Pat Patterson Set for Fan Appearance Today, Batista’s My Spy Gets August Release

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chad Gable WWE Main Event

– It looks like Chad Gable has changed up his look. Gable was traded to Smackdown Live during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. However, he has not been seen on TV since the move. Some photos have surfaced online of Chad Gable sporting a new look and haircut during WWE’s European tour, which you can see below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson is set for a fan appearance at Walmart in Hartfort, Connecticut later today to meet fans and sign autographs to promote the release of his first Mattel action figure. Patterson is set to be in attendance from 2 to 4 pm EST.

– Per Deadline.com, Batista’s upcoming film My Spy has received an August 23 release date.

