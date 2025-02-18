– During a recent interview with The Jay Ferruggia Show, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed his friendship with fellow WWE Superstar Finn Balor. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on Finn Balor: “He’s not that much older than me, but I ride with Finn Balor a lot. One of my best friends on the planet. Just any nugget of wisdom he drops, he’s been doing it for so long. He might even drop nuggets without knowing it sometimes. For a guy like me, who hasn’t been doing it that long, I pick up on everything he says. He speaks so eloquently and thoughtfully that I’ve taken so much from him.”

On asking Finn Balor for feedback: “I don’t beg for feedback from anybody; I will accept feedback from anybody, but I only ask for feedback from a very select few. I find if you’re asking from everybody, you’re fishing for compliments. If I really want to know what someone thought, some guys I go to, Finn is one of them. I know he’ll give me a straight answer. If something was good, he’s going to let me know in his own way, and it’s really helpful to have someone like that where they’re going to tell you and not worry about your feelings so much.”