In an interview with the Jay Ferrugia Show (via Fightful), Chad Gable spoke about which wrestlers would be on his personal Mount Rushmore, including one that he’s wrestled before. He chose Bret Hart, Kenta Kobashi, Jushin Liger and Kurt Angle.

Chad Gable said: “Bret Hart would be on there. Kenta Kobashi, one of my favorites. As far as a cruiserweight goes, Jushin Liger would be on there. For my 13th birthday, I got a Justin Liger mask. I still have it. He’s a legend. Since he gets left off all the time, I’ll put Kurt [Angle] on there for everything he’s done.”