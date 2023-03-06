Chad Gable Said He Never Considered MMA Before Going To Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Chad Gable spoke about his path from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling, noting he never considered an MMA career. Some amateur wrestlers do indeed go into MMA, like Randy Couture or Tyron Woodley, while others get into wrestling like Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar.

Gable said: “I never really did. I wasn’t as big of a fan as everyone else was. I didn’t really follow it. I had watched the pay-per-views and we’d get together at training center and stuff and watch them, but it never resonated with me. I was a fan of pro wrestling since I was six years old, man. I was one of the tape traders in the 90’s and I still have my old collection. I was on all the message boards in the 90’s when they were first becoming cool. Real wrestling geek from the beginning, dude. That’s all I ever wanted to do. This is all I ever wanted to do. Kobashi, Misawa. I used to make my own t-shirts and wear them to amateur wrestling tournaments. Like, we’re going to these amateur wrestling tournaments and guys are looking at my shirt, these guys in green and orange tights being like, ‘Those aren’t Greco Roman wrestlers.’ But it was cool. I’d get singlets made in their colors and try to emulate those guys. Pro wrestling was always my thing, man. Obviously back then the size thing was still kind of an issue. Everyone was still huge back then in the company, so in my mind, I was always too small for it. Wrestling also, let me not act like amateur wrestling wasn’t a passion of mine. It was my life for twenty years. It was what I also loved, but when there was a choice of, ‘Are you going to make it in WWE or should you keep doing this wrestling thing?’ The choice was pretty clear back then. It was my segue.“