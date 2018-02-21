WWE News: Chad Gable Says He Has Proof He & Shelton Got Screwed On Smackdown, Smackdown Social media Rating, Alexa Bliss Comments on Buddy Murphy’s 205 Live Debut

– Chad Gable posted the following on Twitter, proving that he and Shelton Benjamin were screwed out of a win against the New Day on last night’s WWE Smackdown…

I guess they don’t use instant replay when it’s @Sheltyb803 and I getting screwed. That’s okay. I did it for them. Complete with footage from the ref’s actual 3 count later in the evening as proof. Attn: @WWE #SmackdownLiveScrewjob#UnfairUnjustUnending pic.twitter.com/1QoHWfmyHJ — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) February 21, 2018

– Alexa Bliss posted the following, commenting on her fiancé Buddy Murphy debuting on last night’s WWE 205 Live…

The secret is out #205Live — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 21, 2018

– Last night’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Jimmy Kimmel Live. Smackdown had a total of 876,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week (53,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 742,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 82,000 unique interactions on Twitter). This is up from last week’s episode, which had a total of 831,000 interactions (56,000 interactions on Facebook, 689,000 interactions on Instagram and 86,000 interactions on Twitter). [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]