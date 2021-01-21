Chad Gable Says Jason Jordan Is Trying to Return to the Ring

Jason Jordan has been on the shelf for two years, but Chad Gable says his former tag partner is still working to get back in the ring. Gable appeared on WWE’s The Bump and discussed the idea of a potential reunion with his American Alpha teammate, who suffered a neck injury in January of 2018 and has been working as a producer for WWE since.

“Just speaking from a personal standpoint, he became one of my best friends throughout the process and still is,” Gable said (per Pro Wrestling Sheet). “It’s unfortunate what happened with his injury, but you never say never. He’s working on it, he’s trying to get back, and who knows? A reunion is always something that I would never be against.”

As of the last update in September of 2019, Jordan was not expected to return to the ring. There’s been no word as to his health staus since until now.