Chad Gable Set For Tomorrow’s WWE After the Bell

WWE has announced that the former Shorty G, Chad Gable, will be the guest on tomorrow’s After the Bell with Corey Graves.

Chad Gable talks about what’s next on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

Last Friday on SmackDown, Shorty G revealed he was quitting … and Chad Gable was back. The former Olympic wrestler, Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion is starting a new chapter in his career.

Gable joins Corey Graves on After the Bell this week to discuss his Olympic past, workout buddy Otis, when everything clicked in NXT with American Alpha and his dream opponent on a can’t-miss episode.