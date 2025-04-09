– El Grande Americano, the masked luchador alter-ego of WWE Superstar Chad Gable, picked up a huge win last Monday on WWE Raw, teaming with American Made to pick up a huge win over the LWO in a six-man tag team bout. Chad Gable later commented on his happiness for El Grande Americano on social media.

Gable wrote, “Really can’t overstate how happy I am for this guy. After hearing his story, knowing where he’s been, all he’s done, and what happened to him… it’s awe-inspiring to watch someone come back and make a stand for what they believe in! Go for it, @Americano_WWE! ”