Chad Gable Shares His Excitement for El Grande Americano Following WWE Raw Win
– El Grande Americano, the masked luchador alter-ego of WWE Superstar Chad Gable, picked up a huge win last Monday on WWE Raw, teaming with American Made to pick up a huge win over the LWO in a six-man tag team bout. Chad Gable later commented on his happiness for El Grande Americano on social media.
Gable wrote, “Really can’t overstate how happy I am for this guy. After hearing his story, knowing where he’s been, all he’s done, and what happened to him… it’s awe-inspiring to watch someone come back and make a stand for what they believe in! Go for it, @Americano_WWE! ”
Really can’t overstate how happy I am for this guy.
After hearing his story, knowing where he’s been, all he’s done, and what happened to him… it’s awe-inspiring to watch someone come back and make a stand for what they believe in!
Go for it, @Americano_WWE! ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Yq0qPgnQQE
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) April 9, 2025
