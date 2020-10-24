wrestling
Chad Gable: ‘So Say Goodnight to the Short Guy’
– As previously reported, Chad Gable finally quit his Shorty G gimmick after losing last night on SmackDown. He commented on the change earlier today via Twitter.
Chad Gable wrote, “So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you’re gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you. #HisNameIsGable” You can view that tweet below.
So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you’re gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you.
#HisNameIsGable pic.twitter.com/HMDfwMIxA9
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 24, 2020
