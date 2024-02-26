Chad Gable Says He ‘Steals A Lot of Stuff’ From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

In an interview with TV Insider, Chad Gable spoke about his current character in WWE and admitted that he was influenced by It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia. Otis and Maxxine Dupri were also interviewed. Here are highlights:

On his inspirations outside of WWE: “For those who don’t know, I steal a lot of stuff from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) specifically aligned up perfectly with my master’s degree character, and I couldn’t help but steal some stuff. I’m so obsessed with the show. I feel I know his character as much as he does. So it does allow me to do some improvisation when I need to. I remember the spelling bee stuff I did. Otis spelled one of the words wrong by accident. That stuff there is so much hilarity to what we do.”

On Wrestlemania 40: “I’m looking forward to it. I want to continue that trend of being on the show and stealing it. Plus it’s in Philadelphia, so I’m hoping for some interaction over there.”

Otis on his bond with Gable: “I’ve been very lucky. If I were going single on the road, it would be very tough to get around because I have dyslexia. Chad and I travel together. We have our road schedule but have some fun in between. You need that chemistry with someone. We have been best friends to this day. I’m lucky to have him.”

Maxxine on being embraced by the locker room “We have a sisterhood that people may not realize. I travel every week with Chelsea Green. She is like my big sister. She has been in this business for so long, and I’m telling you, if I didn’t have her, it would be rough. So, without the two CGs Chelsea Green and Chad Gable, I would not be here.”