 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Chad Gable On Training With Dan Gable And Shelton Benjamin, WWE Fans Polled On TLC Matches, Bonus Clip From Total Bellas

October 13, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chad Gable

– Chad Gable revealed that he recently trained with Shelton Benjamin and was coached by Dan Gable.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which match at TLC on October 22 they’re most looking forward to. 78% voted for The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz and The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus), with 13% voting for Asuka vs. Emma, 6% voting for Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss and 3% voting for Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto.

– Here is a bonus clip from this week’s episode of Total Bellas:

article topics :

Chad Gable, Total Bellas, WWE TLC, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading