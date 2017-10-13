WWE News: Chad Gable On Training With Dan Gable And Shelton Benjamin, WWE Fans Polled On TLC Matches, Bonus Clip From Total Bellas

– Chad Gable revealed that he recently trained with Shelton Benjamin and was coached by Dan Gable.

Pit stop in Iowa City for today’s training session. The legendary Dan Gable stopped by to coach. Video coming soon! pic.twitter.com/2JtLufjERK — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 12, 2017

EARNED our opportunity last night. Straight back in to the lab today – training w/ @Sheltyb803. Sorry @WWEUsos… this is gonna hurt. pic.twitter.com/sUR1YPdQ9C — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 12, 2017

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which match at TLC on October 22 they’re most looking forward to. 78% voted for The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz and The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus), with 13% voting for Asuka vs. Emma, 6% voting for Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss and 3% voting for Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto.

– Here is a bonus clip from this week’s episode of Total Bellas: