Chad Gable was about to whip Otis on WWE Raw, only to have Maxxine Dupri & Sami Zayn stop him. Monday night’s show saw Otis lose a match to Bronson Reed and afterward, Chad Gable called Alpha Academy to the ring and tore them down. He ordered Otis to stand against the ropes for a whipping with a belt but when Gable was about to swing, Dupri stopped him.

Chad Gable then yelled at Dupri to go to the back and Zayn came out, saying that Gable was blaming his shortcomings on other people. Gable said he should have won the Intercontinental Championship at King And Queen Of The Ring and moved to dole out his punishment, only to be stopped by Zayn. The two began brawling until Otis saved Gable. Gable then hit Zayn with a German suplex.