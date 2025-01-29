wrestling / News
Chad Gable Wins Title Shot on Latest WWE Speed
January 29, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Chad Gable won a a shot at champion Dragon Lee. Gable defeated Chris Sabin in the semifinals of the tournament with a Chaos Theory to advance. That match will stream on February 1.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Championship Match? Will it be @SuperChrisSabin or @WWEGable? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cFlve923YS
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2025
