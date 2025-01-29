wrestling / News

Chad Gable Wins Title Shot on Latest WWE Speed

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Chad Gable won a a shot at champion Dragon Lee. Gable defeated Chris Sabin in the semifinals of the tournament with a Chaos Theory to advance. That match will stream on February 1.

