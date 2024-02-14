– During a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed how fans got behind Cody Rhodes to finish his story. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chad Gable on how fans negatively reacted when Cody Rhodes seemingly gave up his title shot: “What I would say about is it’s so indicative of our audience, how unique and awesome our audience is because there is no predicting how people are going to respond or react to anything we do. You have might it in your mind what you think is going to happen, or how you feel like they’re going to feel about it. You never know. When stuff happens organically and hits out of nowhere, it’s always the best stuff we do.”

On how the fan reaction took on a live of its own: “So the fact that this stuff is kind of taking on a life of its own, you’re forming different teams and you’re forming different factions for who they’re supporting and what they’re supporting, and kind of the ideas and ideation behind why they do this stuff, it’s so interesting to watch from a fan perspective myself. I’m treating it like that right now. It’s organic man, and it’s been a long…we don’t get those very often. I would just suggest people enjoy it, root for your guy, whoever that ends up being, and let it play out, because when we get these kinds of situations, there’s nothing better.”