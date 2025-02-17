Chad Gable Says WWE Locker Room Is Supportive When Others Get Opportunities

In an interview with the Jay Ferrugia Show (via Fightful), Chad Gable explained how he handles not getting opportunities in WWE and noted the locker room is very supportive. He noted that the chances to succeed come and go and he tries to appreciate them when he has them.

He said: “That’s one of the biggest challenges that I’ve overcome in this business; accepting that it’s a roller coaster for almost everybody, minus a few elite guys. Now, it’s almost like you enjoy these peaks and the rises to them more because you know that. ‘I’m on one now.’ It’s almost like you know you’re about to hit a good workout. You know it’s going to be good before you even start it or as you’re warming up. ‘This is going to be good, I can tell.’ I’ve tried to get myself to appreciate them more than I would have. Years ago, if I would have been on one of those, I would grasp so tight to it. ‘I have to hold onto this and tae advantage of it.’ You do your best and knock it out of the park, but now it’s like, ‘We’re in one of those periods. This is going to be great.’ You’re vibing it and feeling it. On the come down, if that does happen, we’ve got so many talented people, are you going to be a hater or are you going to be happy that you got what you got, and also be happy for that guy that you talk to in the locker room every day that wants more, and you know can do more, and now he’s getting his chance. Everybody is like that. Everybody in the locker room is so supportive of each other and they know how talented our entire locker room is. Accepting that was a massive part of staying stable, healthy, and the longevity of what we do.“