– During a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed what the upcoming streaming deal with WWE and Netflix for Raw means for the future of the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on the WWE Raw on Netflix deal: “Man, just think of the distribution and the wider audiences and the content possibilities that it’s going to add to us. I mean, you see with Netflix, there’s just something new, content-wise, on there every day, and that’s what WWE is great at is producing content at a rate that I don’t feel anybody else can do.”

On WWE’s content production being unmatched: “Our content production — when you consider the amount of shows we have, the amount of social media stuff we do, everything is unmatched and I think our company and what we do just lends itself to that. So it’s just gonna allow us to do so much more and bring so much more content to people.”

WWE Raw will begin streaming on Netflix starting in early 2025.