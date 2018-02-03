Chael Sonnen Claims He Turned Down a WM 32 Appearance, & That WWE Offered Him a $5 Million Contract

– Chael Sonnen recently spoke with CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast, and spoke about how he turned down WWE for a WrestleMania 32 appearance and a $5 million contract…

On WWE Wanting Him to Work the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32: “I kind of pissed those guys off,” Sonnen said. “I was asked to be a contestant in a [battle royal] and I wasn’t against it, but I just couldn’t get the date. I actually worked hard and I tried to clear it. I tried to do it but [WWE] thought I blew them off. I haven’t really heard back and whenever they come to down, they invite me and give me and some friends some really good tickets and we have a real blast.”

On WWE Offering Him a $5 Million Contract : “I was still under contract with the UFC and I never took this to Dana. I handled it on my own. I told [WWE], ‘No’ and that was the end of that. I never told Dana White this story, but here’s why I didn’t tell him. I knew if I called Dana and said, ‘I’ve got a $5 million offer from Vince McMahon,’ Dana would have matched it.”