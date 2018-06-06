Chael Sonnen Says WWE Offered Him $1 Million To No Show Anderson Silva Fight

Chael Sonnen recently spoke with Showtime’s Below The Belt (transcript via fightsports.tv) and claimed that WWE offered him $1million to no-show his fight with Anderson Silva…

“The offer was and don’t ask me who made it, I’m sure you’ll know. ‘you no call no show that event, you can’t show up to the Anderson fight, you can’t warn the UFC, and we’ll wire you a million dollars right now. I had to give my answer right then, nothing in writing, nothing was gonna happen, they’d wire the money and that was that, and I could not warn Dana White.”