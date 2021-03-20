Chained Ropes Match Set for Next Week’s MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a Chained Ropes Match that will take place on next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. It will be The Von Erichs & ACH against Team Filthy for the upcoming matchup. You can read the full announcement below:

Chained Ropes Match to Main Event FUSION

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy in a Chained Ropes Match for this Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

This week on FUSION “Filthy” Tom Lawlor issued the challenge for a chained ropes match and the Von Erichs and ACH didn’t hesitate to accept.

The Von Erichs have been ready to get Lawlor and his MMA hooligans in the ring since the Filthy Screwjob that cost them the World Tag Team Championship and now they’ll have their chance. Meanwhile, ACH has been eager to get some retribution on Team Filthy after Lawlor and his fight team sent ACH to the injured reserve list for over a month.

Now the stage is set for the first-ever chained rope match in Major League Wrestling history. The ring ropes will be taken down and replaced with three rings of galvanized steel ropes.

Will Lawlor, a notorious dirty wrestler, play by the rules?

Will the Texas trio of the Von Erichs & ACH wrap Team Filthy in the unforgivably brutal metal ropes until they tap out?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• Chained Rope Match: Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

Also scheduled: Calvin Tankman, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Alicia Atout, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.