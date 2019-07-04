Chair Shot On Cody At AEW Fyter Fest Was Originally Gimmicked To Be Safe

As we previously reported, Cody took a chair shot at AEW Fyter Fest that was said to have “went wrong,” resulting in Cody needing 12 staples to close a wound on his head. He did not, however, suffer a concussion. The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the chair was originally gimmicked so that the seat was sawed down to be like a cookie sheet. That means that it would make a lot of noise but it wouldn’t hurt at all. Shawn Spears was to come out, hit Cody with the seat of the chair in the head, the chair would dent and make a loud noise, Cody would be injured and the announcers could sell it as a big deal to start the feud.

However, Spears swung the chair like a baseball bat, so the top of the chair caught Cody in the side of the head and split him open. While he ended up being okay, outside of the staples, the announcers bringing up the possibility of CTE led to some negative reactions from fans online. Shots to the head are generally frowned upon these days due to what we know now about concussion issues.