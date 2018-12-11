Chairs Match Announced For WWE TLC

– WWE has announced a Chairs Match for this weekend’s TLC PPV. Randy Orton will face Rey Mysterio in the match, which was announced just before Smackdown. The preview for the match reads:

Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton will pull out a chair (or two or 10) to settle their scorching rivalry, and the time and place for the hard-hitting encounter will be at WWE TLC, where they will go head to head (and swing for swing) in a Chairs Match.

The bitter hatred between these two Superstars fueled several jaw-dropping moments, including Orton viciously unmasking The Master of the 619 during the Nov. 20 edition of SmackDown LIVE. Given their chaotic brawls in recent weeks, nothing will come close to the battle that awaits them in this steel sharpens steel affair.

Will Mysterio capitalize on his moment for redemption? Or will The Apex Predator claim another “victim?” Don’t miss Mysterio and Orton swinging for the fences in what promises to be a chaotic Chairs Match at WWE TLC.

The show takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network.