Champ Champ Challenge Added To Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Champ Champ Challenge will return for their Multiverse of Matches event on April 1. ROH Women’s Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo will issue an open challenge for one of her belts. The event happens as part of Wrestlecon. Here’s the updated card:

* The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes

* Ultimate X Match

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

* Champ Champ Challenge