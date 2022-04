Impact Wrestling has announced another Deonna Purrazzo Champ-Champ Challenge and more for next week’s show. You can see the card for next Thursday’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and was revealed on this week’s show:

* Champ-Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero

* Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley

* JONAH vs. PCO