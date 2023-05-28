Champagne Singh Plans To “Be A Household Name” Next Year

In a recent interview with PWMania, IMPACT’s Champagne Singh shared his thoughts on the trajectory of IMPACT’s current success and what the promotion might look at accomplishing in the future. He also spoke about his own wrestling heritage and the goals he has for himself going forward. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On IMPACT’s success in 2023 so far: “IMPACT’s progression has been top quality. But, honestly I’m not surprised by it just because you know, being behind the scenes and seeing the trajectory and the storylines and the progression of not only the talent, but the the production team and everything like that. I’m not surprised because it’s been great. Since I’ve been there. It’s only getting better.”

On his predictions for himself next year: “It’s tough to say because there’s so many storylines and so many moving parts. So many great talents with an influx are all times when you talent. So I mean, it will definitely get better. But the forecast for myself, I think that Champagne Singh is definitely going to be a household name. Whether people love me or hate me, that’s for sure.”

On the potential for IMPACT to go international in the future: “My thoughts on that initially are, I do feel that is going to happen. And I think it’s more like that positive reinforcement, you know, thinking it into existence, manifesting this. But yeah, I do feel that IMPACT’s gonna be making the move to do international stuff. Like in the UK, maybe other parts of Europe, I have my fingers crossed. I’m praying that we get to go to India. So we can take everybody to the motherland and just take some time to enjoy it over there. Because it’s such a special place in the world that is foreign to the Americans. And I mean, it’s definitely something that would be special to be able to represent in front of our people. And then they can see why the wrestling fans in India just love it so much. I’m just getting excited talking about it because the roof would be blown off with the excitement in there.”

On his own background and wrestling’s popularity in India: “I think it’s more so it’s just hitting the mainstream now over the last maybe let’s say 10 years, where people are kinda like realizing India’s such a big wrestling hub, but in the state of Punjab, where we’re from an India, it’s a wrestling breeding ground. My family and the people were all from Punjab. Kushti is the main thing, that’s like wrestling, amateur wrestling style. And then from there, all that warrior mentality translates into us being athletes. Like a guy like Bhupinder, he’s a kickboxer. I don’t know if people knew that, you know, and then I was amateur wrestling, and I was boxing growing up as well. The glitz and glamour as well accompanied with the amateur wrestling or the fighting. That’s what makes India such a place for the big fans, like the big amount of fans there. Of course, they just enjoy the product, whether it be our company, especially IMPACT, but they are supporting all types of wrestling, which is huge. It’s going to be special down the road. As you said, like my family, and then myself, and now Bhupinder, Shera. We have some other guys out there in the world, and some women as well that are also wrestling with our heritage. With the population we have, I can just see more and more Punjabis, and Indians and Desis around the world wanting to join in the fun.”