Champion Rumored To Be Finishing Up With ROH At Supercard of Honor (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
March 30, 2023
It was reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Brian Cage is rumored to be finishing up with ROH at tomorrow night’s Supercard of Honor event.
Cage’s deal has expired. Unless he signs a new deal, he will be done tomorrow night. Presumably, this would mean that The Embassy will lose their ROH six-man tag team title match to Blake Christian, AR Fox and Metalik.
