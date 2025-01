Champion vs. Champion Match Set For AEW Collison

Two champions will do battle on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced late Friday night that AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and ROH World Television Champion Komander will compete on Saturday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and Max, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* TBS Championship #1 Contenders Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong

* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face

* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Komander