Champion vs. Champion Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw (Video)

– WWE looks to be unifying all of its top titles, as Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins will face off in a Winner Takes All match on tonight’s Raw. The match was made in the opening segment of tonight’s show, with Kofi challenging Rollins to a one-on-one match without the New Day or Shield involved and with the winner getting both championships. Rollins agreed to the match.

The match comes after Becky Lynch won a Winner Takes All Match for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships on last night’s WrestleMania 35.

You cna follow our live Raw coverage here.