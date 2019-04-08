wrestling / News
Champion vs. Champion Match Announced For Tonight’s Raw (Video)
– WWE looks to be unifying all of its top titles, as Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins will face off in a Winner Takes All match on tonight’s Raw. The match was made in the opening segment of tonight’s show, with Kofi challenging Rollins to a one-on-one match without the New Day or Shield involved and with the winner getting both championships. Rollins agreed to the match.
The match comes after Becky Lynch won a Winner Takes All Match for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships on last night’s WrestleMania 35.
You cna follow our live Raw coverage here.
Fighting champions they ARE. @WWERollins accepts @TrueKofi's challenge for a Winner Take All match for the #WWEChampionship and the #UniversalChampionship on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/ODGH96MmQD
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: New Jersey Transit Blames WWE & Late-Ending WrestleMania 35 For Fans Being Stuck In New Jersey, NJ Governor Apologizes, WWE Issues Statement
- More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned
- Decision To Put Universal Title Match At Start Of WrestleMania Was Made Last Minute, Hulk Hogan Had No Idea
- Big E Implies That He And Hulk Hogan Have Resolved Their Issues