Champion vs. Champion Match & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has announced a Champion vs. Champion match and the remaining Intercontinental Title Tournament first-round matches for next week’s Smackdown. On tonight’s show it was announced that Charlotte Flair will face Bayley in a battle between the brand champions, Flair’s second appearance as part of the Brand to Brand Invitation.
Also set for the show are AJ Styles vs. Shinsuka Nakamura and Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in the Intercontinental Title Tournament. The winner of Hardy vs. Sheamus will face Daniel Bryan in the semifinals, while the winner of Styles vs. Nakamura will face Elias in the other semifinal match. Both Elias and Bryan advanced with their wins on tonight’s episde.
Finally, Otis & Mandy Rose will team up to face Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler.
