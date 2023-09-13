Champion vs. Champion Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a Champion vs. Champion match and more for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Tyler Bate vs. Butch

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Joe Coffey vs. Duke Hudson

* Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice