Champion vs. Champion Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a champion vs. champion match for this week’s show. The company has announced that AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C in a match that sees both titles put on the line.

The preview reads:

“Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo took Knockouts World Champion Mickie James to her absolute limit in their historic Texas Death Match main event at Hard To Kill. While “The Virtuosa” may have come up short, she proved without a shadow of a doubt why she is one of the greatest Knockouts of all time. This Thursday, the Forbidden Door is open once again as ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C steps into an IMPACT ring for the very first time to square off with Purrazzo. But this is no ordinary match – both the Reina de Reinas Championship and ROH Women’s World Championship are on the line and someone is leaving with all the gold!”