Champion vs. Champion Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

July 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw

WWE has announced a battle of champions for Monday’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday night that Asuka will face Bayley on next week’s episode as a result of Asuka evening the odds for Io Shirai in her match against Sasha Banks on NXT.

Asuka is defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Banks at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show on July 19th.

