Champion vs. Champion Match Set For Next Week’s Raw
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a battle of champions for Monday’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday night that Asuka will face Bayley on next week’s episode as a result of Asuka evening the odds for Io Shirai in her match against Sasha Banks on NXT.
Asuka is defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Banks at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show on July 19th.
Champion vs. Champion. THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw!@WWEAsuka @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/r1hYcaxQkT
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2020
