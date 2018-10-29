wrestling / News
Champion vs. Champion Match Set For Survivor Series
WWE has announced a non-title Champion vs. Champion match for Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will face off at the show, which takes place on November 18th in Los Angeles, California. WWE announced the news on Raw.
As of now, Lynch vs. Rousey is the only match set.
GET. READY. FOR. THIS.#RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey squares off against #SDLive #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/ICHLsATWj8
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2018