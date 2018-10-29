Quantcast

 

Champion vs. Champion Match Set For Survivor Series

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch Survivor Series

WWE has announced a non-title Champion vs. Champion match for Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will face off at the show, which takes place on November 18th in Los Angeles, California. WWE announced the news on Raw.

As of now, Lynch vs. Rousey is the only match set.

