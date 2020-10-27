wrestling / News

Champion vs. Champion Matches Official For Survivor Series

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have the first announced matches for WWE Survivor Series next month. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that the various Raw and Smackdown champions will face off with WWE United States Champion facing the Intercontinental Championship, the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Champions do battle, Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champions will face off, and the WWE Champion taking on the WWE Universal Champion.

Currently, that means that the following matches are set:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
* The New Day vs. The Street Profits
* Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
* Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

Short of any titles changing hands in the next few weeks, these matches are set. Survivor Series takes place on November 22nd and airs live on PPV from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

