Champions Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
June 12, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced a Champions Challenge and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* ️Champions Challenge: Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Moose & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater & The Rascalz
* Eric Young vs. Sami Calliha
* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance
* The Order 4 Summit
