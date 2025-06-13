Champions Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Champions Challenge and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* ️Champions Challenge: Trick Williams, Steve Maclin, Moose & The Nemeths vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Leon Slater & The Rascalz

* Eric Young vs. Sami Calliha

* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance

* The Order 4 Summit