Champions Series Final Set For Live NWA Powerrr Episode

The Champions Series Final will take place on the live episode of NWA Powerrr at the end of the month. The NWA announced on Monday that Team Tyrus (Samantha Starr, Kayla Kassidy, Allysin Kay, Carnage, EC3, Thrillbilly Silas, Trevor Murdoch, Rolando Perez, & BLK Jeez) will face Team Rock & Roll (Taya Valkyrie, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Kerry Morton, Ricky Morton, Chris Adonis, Mims, Dak Draper, & Alex Taylor Willoughby) in the finals of the series on the January 31st episode of Power.

The updated lineup for the show, which streams live on YouTube, is:

* NWA US Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews

* No Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Odinson

* Champions Series Finals: Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll

* Psycho Love vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer

* Tyrus and Matt Cardona contract signing

* Aron Stevens and May Valentine get married

* Kerry Morton vs. TBA

* Pretty Empowered vs. TVA