Championship Celebration Added to AEW Full Gear, Updated Lineup

November 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May are set to celebrate at Full Gear after May’s title defense on AEW Collision tonight. May defeated Anna Jay in a No DQ match to retain the Women’s World Championship. After that, a celebration with Shirakawa was announced for Full Gear next Saturday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
* MJF vs. Roderick Strong
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
* Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

