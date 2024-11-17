Championship Celebration Added to AEW Full Gear, Updated Lineup

Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May are set to celebrate at Full Gear after May’s title defense on AEW Collision tonight. May defeated Anna Jay in a No DQ match to retain the Women’s World Championship. After that, a celebration with Shirakawa was announced for Full Gear next Saturday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

* MJF vs. Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

* Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall