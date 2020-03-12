Championship Celebration, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced a celebration for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship Reign and a match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Cole will have a pre-emptive championship celebration for (assuming he makes it twelve more days) breaking the record for the longest NXT Championship title reign in NXT history.

Also set for the show is Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez, with the winner qualifying for the NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

NXT is set to take place (for now) at Full Sail University and airs live on USA Network.