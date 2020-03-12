wrestling / News
Championship Celebration, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a celebration for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship Reign and a match for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Cole will have a pre-emptive championship celebration for (assuming he makes it twelve more days) breaking the record for the longest NXT Championship title reign in NXT history.
Also set for the show is Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez, with the winner qualifying for the NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.
NXT is set to take place (for now) at Full Sail University and airs live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE