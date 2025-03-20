wrestling / News
Championship Celebration Set For This Week’s TNA Impact
The new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions will have a Championship Celebration on this week’s Impact. TNA announced on Wednesday that Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance will celebrate their title win on Thursday’s show.
The two won the titles from Spitfire at TNA Sacrifice. The updated lineup for Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali
Cabinet banned from ringside
* Mance Warner vs. TBA
* First Class Penthouse with guest Chavo Guerrero Jr.
* Masha Slamovich appears
* Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth address their actions at TNA Sacrifice
* Championship Celebration with Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and The Personal Concierge
