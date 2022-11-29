wrestling / News

Championship District Wrestling Results 11.27.22: EC3 & CYN Appear

November 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Championship District Wrestling Image Credit: Championship District Wrestling

– Championship District Wrestling returned with a new card on Sunday at the District Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are some results, via Stephen Jensen and Fightful:

* TSF (Rosario Grillo & “Hot Shot” Hunter Knott) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)
* Tag Team Open Challenge for Diamond Championship & NFC Heavyweight Championship: Diamond Sheik (c) & Austin Green (c) beat Aaron Dallas & Aaron Kirk to retain the titles.
* Tag Team Open Challenge for Diamond Championship & NFC Heavyweight Championship: Diamond Sheik (c) & Austin Green (c) beat Parker Li & Caleb Teninty to retain their titles.
* Invictus Pro Social Media Championship: “Big Trouble” Ben Bishop (c) defeated Jai Kole and Knull to retain the title.
* Angelina Love beat Angelica Risk.
* Sleek, Search, & Destroy (Trip Jordy, Dave Stage, Dylan Lesynd) beat BGU (Jameson Ryan, Brandon “The Bull” Bullock, Cuatro Cabezas).
* Blindfold Match: Franky Filtro (w/ DIKs: KayJay Impala & J.R. Miller) picked up the win over August Artois (w/ CYN: Space Cowboy Stacee Alexander & Duke O’Connor).
* Kaitland Alexis & Kaih Dream defeated Shalone Royal & Ashley D’Amboise and Hyena Hera & Kelsey Reagan
* Cole Karter beat Randy Wentworth.
* Suicide beat Vary Morales.
* QT Marshall beat Psycho Boy Fodder in the main event.
* EC3 and CYN members made an appearance, and they attacked QT after the main event. Billy Gunn came out to the save.

