Championship District Wrestling Results 11.27.22: EC3 & CYN Appear

– Championship District Wrestling returned with a new card on Sunday at the District Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are some results, via Stephen Jensen and Fightful:

* TSF (Rosario Grillo & “Hot Shot” Hunter Knott) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

* Tag Team Open Challenge for Diamond Championship & NFC Heavyweight Championship: Diamond Sheik (c) & Austin Green (c) beat Aaron Dallas & Aaron Kirk to retain the titles.

* Tag Team Open Challenge for Diamond Championship & NFC Heavyweight Championship: Diamond Sheik (c) & Austin Green (c) beat Parker Li & Caleb Teninty to retain their titles.

* Invictus Pro Social Media Championship: “Big Trouble” Ben Bishop (c) defeated Jai Kole and Knull to retain the title.

* Angelina Love beat Angelica Risk.

* Sleek, Search, & Destroy (Trip Jordy, Dave Stage, Dylan Lesynd) beat BGU (Jameson Ryan, Brandon “The Bull” Bullock, Cuatro Cabezas).

* Blindfold Match: Franky Filtro (w/ DIKs: KayJay Impala & J.R. Miller) picked up the win over August Artois (w/ CYN: Space Cowboy Stacee Alexander & Duke O’Connor).

* Kaitland Alexis & Kaih Dream defeated Shalone Royal & Ashley D’Amboise and Hyena Hera & Kelsey Reagan

* Cole Karter beat Randy Wentworth.

* Suicide beat Vary Morales.

* QT Marshall beat Psycho Boy Fodder in the main event.

* EC3 and CYN members made an appearance, and they attacked QT after the main event. Billy Gunn came out to the save.

Subscribe to our YouTube to see what lead to @QTMarshall & @RealBillyGunn challenging @therealec3 & @LoKeys910 to a tag team match 12/18 1pm at District Atlanta!!!https://t.co/Nl6bPCW3j8 pic.twitter.com/m7EPg6OQ1p — Championship District Wrestling (@cdistrictw) November 29, 2022