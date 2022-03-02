wrestling / News

Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT: Roadblock

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Next week’s of WWE NXT has a Roadblock theme, and it will feature an NXT Championship match and more. The lineup for next Tuesday’s episode was announced on tonight’s show as follows:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs. The Diamond Mine
* Last Man Standing Match: LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller
* Lashing Out With Lash Legend with guest Nikkita Lyons

